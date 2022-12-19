Chag Sameach! See How Stars Are Celebrating Hanukkah 2022

01 of 05 Andy Cohen & His Kids Andy Cohen/Instagram Bravo host Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo of himself and his two kids looking over at their menorah on night one of the Jewish celebration. Seated at their table, Cohen's son Benjamin, 3, looked to be playing with some Hanukkah "gelt" (the chocolate coins traditionally enjoyed throughout the holiday), while baby Lucy, 8 months, watched the candles from the comfort of her Dad's arms.

02 of 05 Andy Cohen & His Neighborhood Andy Cohen/Instagram Cohen brought some shine to his N.Y.C. neighborhood on the first night of Hanukkah. The TV personality shared a video of himself illuminating the first candle on a large menorah as a local crowd cheered him on. "Happy Hanukkah! Lighting my neighborhood," he wrote on his Instagram story, adding a menorah emoji.

03 of 05 Joey King Joey King/instagram Though they were "Menorahless, cold, and not even harmonizing," according to The Kissing Booth star Joey King's Instagram caption, King and Israeli actor Amit Rahav still celebrated the holiday by singing the candle blessing prayer in Hebrew as they walked on the street. "Happy 1st night of Hanukkah from me and @amitrahav ✡️," the actress wrote alongside the video.

04 of 05 Tori Spelling Tori Spelling/Instagram, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty On the first evening of Hanukkah, mom of five Tori Spelling shared a photo of two dreidels and some chocolate coins on her Instagram Story. Spelling wrote that she was playing the traditional top-spinning game "with the kiddos" and added a "Happy Hanukkah" sticker to the post.