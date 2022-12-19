Chag Sameach! See How Stars Are Celebrating Hanukkah 2022

These celebrities are sparking their menorahs and spinning dreidels to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights this year

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle

Published on December 19, 2022 04:25 PM
01 of 05

Andy Cohen & His Kids

Andy Cohen, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Andy Cohen/Instagram

Bravo host Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo of himself and his two kids looking over at their menorah on night one of the Jewish celebration. Seated at their table, Cohen's son Benjamin, 3, looked to be playing with some Hanukkah "gelt" (the chocolate coins traditionally enjoyed throughout the holiday), while baby Lucy, 8 months, watched the candles from the comfort of her Dad's arms.

02 of 05

Andy Cohen & His Neighborhood

Andy Cohen, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Andy Cohen/Instagram

Cohen brought some shine to his N.Y.C. neighborhood on the first night of Hanukkah. The TV personality shared a video of himself illuminating the first candle on a large menorah as a local crowd cheered him on.

"Happy Hanukkah! Lighting my neighborhood," he wrote on his Instagram story, adding a menorah emoji.

03 of 05

Joey King

Joey King, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Joey King/instagram

Though they were "Menorahless, cold, and not even harmonizing," according to The Kissing Booth star Joey King's Instagram caption, King and Israeli actor Amit Rahav still celebrated the holiday by singing the candle blessing prayer in Hebrew as they walked on the street.

"Happy 1st night of Hanukkah from me and @amitrahav ✡️," the actress wrote alongside the video.

04 of 05

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Tori Spelling/Instagram, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

On the first evening of Hanukkah, mom of five Tori Spelling shared a photo of two dreidels and some chocolate coins on her Instagram Story. Spelling wrote that she was playing the traditional top-spinning game "with the kiddos" and added a "Happy Hanukkah" sticker to the post.

05 of 05

Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Vice President Kamala Harris/Instagram

Vice President Kamala Harris lit the menorah with her husband Doug Emhoff to kick off the eight-day festival this holiday season.

"Hanukkah is a special time in our home. As we join millions worldwide in celebrating miracles, we remember that light will always triumph over darkness," Harris wrote on Instagram. "From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah."

