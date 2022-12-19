Celebrity Chag Sameach! See How Stars Are Celebrating Hanukkah 2022 These celebrities are sparking their menorahs and spinning dreidels to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights this year By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 04:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 Andy Cohen & His Kids Andy Cohen/Instagram Bravo host Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo of himself and his two kids looking over at their menorah on night one of the Jewish celebration. Seated at their table, Cohen's son Benjamin, 3, looked to be playing with some Hanukkah "gelt" (the chocolate coins traditionally enjoyed throughout the holiday), while baby Lucy, 8 months, watched the candles from the comfort of her Dad's arms. 02 of 05 Andy Cohen & His Neighborhood Andy Cohen/Instagram Cohen brought some shine to his N.Y.C. neighborhood on the first night of Hanukkah. The TV personality shared a video of himself illuminating the first candle on a large menorah as a local crowd cheered him on. "Happy Hanukkah! Lighting my neighborhood," he wrote on his Instagram story, adding a menorah emoji. 03 of 05 Joey King Joey King/instagram Though they were "Menorahless, cold, and not even harmonizing," according to The Kissing Booth star Joey King's Instagram caption, King and Israeli actor Amit Rahav still celebrated the holiday by singing the candle blessing prayer in Hebrew as they walked on the street. "Happy 1st night of Hanukkah from me and @amitrahav ✡️," the actress wrote alongside the video. 04 of 05 Tori Spelling Tori Spelling/Instagram, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty On the first evening of Hanukkah, mom of five Tori Spelling shared a photo of two dreidels and some chocolate coins on her Instagram Story. Spelling wrote that she was playing the traditional top-spinning game "with the kiddos" and added a "Happy Hanukkah" sticker to the post. 05 of 05 Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Vice President Kamala Harris/Instagram Vice President Kamala Harris lit the menorah with her husband Doug Emhoff to kick off the eight-day festival this holiday season. "Hanukkah is a special time in our home. As we join millions worldwide in celebrating miracles, we remember that light will always triumph over darkness," Harris wrote on Instagram. "From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah."