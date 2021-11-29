Happy Hanukkah! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating the Holiday

The Festival of Lights has officially begun — see how the stars are celebrating

By Andrea Wurzburger November 29, 2021 05:06 PM

1 of 8

Andy and Ben Cohen

Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

"Happy Hanukkah! 🕎," Andy captioned a smiling photo of himself with son Ben, as they lit the candles on the menorah.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Mayim Bialik

The Jeopardy host shared a look at her Chanukiah collection, including one that takes birthday candles.

3 of 8

HAIM

L'cHaim indeed! The Haim sisters captioned a video of themselves wearing menorah hats, "it's time to light the menorah 8 DAYS OF HAIMUKKAH IS BACK!"

The musical trio encouraged their followers to "come back everyday this week for gifts, announcements and special surprises!"

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Chelsea Handler

The comedian made some challah bread ... with a twist (pun intended). "It's a Hanukkah miracle that I'm baking," she wrote in the video's caption. 

Advertisement

5 of 8

Mariah Carey

Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

The songstress serenaded her kiddos, Moroccan and Monroe, with a Hanukkah song, which she posted to Twitter alongside the caption, "Happy Hanukkah!!!! Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet." 

6 of 8

Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Credit: Doug Emhoff/Twitter

"From our family to yours, Happy Hanukkah," Emhoff captioned a photo, which shows the Vice President and Second Gentleman lighting a menorah.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Jamie Chung

Credit: Jamie Chung/Instagram

Chung celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with her husband, Bryan Greenberg, tagging him in a photo of their menorah on her Instagram Story. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Daveed Diggs

Credit: Daveed Diggs/Instagram

The Hamilton star spent the first night of the Festival of Lights with family, showing off his mother's latke-making skills on his Instagram Story. 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger