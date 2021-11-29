Happy Hanukkah! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating the Holiday
The Festival of Lights has officially begun — see how the stars are celebrating
Andy and Ben Cohen
"Happy Hanukkah! 🕎," Andy captioned a smiling photo of himself with son Ben, as they lit the candles on the menorah.
Mayim Bialik
The Jeopardy host shared a look at her Chanukiah collection, including one that takes birthday candles.
HAIM
L'cHaim indeed! The Haim sisters captioned a video of themselves wearing menorah hats, "it's time to light the menorah 8 DAYS OF HAIMUKKAH IS BACK!"
The musical trio encouraged their followers to "come back everyday this week for gifts, announcements and special surprises!"
Chelsea Handler
The comedian made some challah bread ... with a twist (pun intended). "It's a Hanukkah miracle that I'm baking," she wrote in the video's caption.
Mariah Carey
The songstress serenaded her kiddos, Moroccan and Monroe, with a Hanukkah song, which she posted to Twitter alongside the caption, "Happy Hanukkah!!!! Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet."
Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff
"From our family to yours, Happy Hanukkah," Emhoff captioned a photo, which shows the Vice President and Second Gentleman lighting a menorah.
Jamie Chung
Chung celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with her husband, Bryan Greenberg, tagging him in a photo of their menorah on her Instagram Story.
Daveed Diggs
The Hamilton star spent the first night of the Festival of Lights with family, showing off his mother's latke-making skills on his Instagram Story.