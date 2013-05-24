Justin Bartha: What It's Like Beat Boxing with Bradley Cooper

The newly engaged actor, 34, returns for more mischief in The Hangover Part III, and chatted with PEOPLE this week about “one last thing” …

Last time I was embarrassed

It takes a lot to embarrass me. It doesn’t happen often, but I’m not good at taking a compliment. The last one I got was probably something like, “You’re taller than I thought.” It was embarrassing, but it made me feel so, so good.

Last time I cursed

I love to say the word “frickin’.” I curse way too much. I don’t know. It was probably s–––, right now. I just cursed.

Last time I sang karaoke

I’m a big karaoke guy. We went on a press tour overseas for Hangover 2, and we did a karaoke jam until 3 in the morning. Ken Jeong, Bradley Cooper and myself beat boxed and made up our own songs.

Last TV show I watched

I’m a huge Mad Men fan. Huge. I dork out to Mad Men. I light candles around the house and crack open a bottle of scotch, because it’s so fun to watch people drink scotch while you drink scotch.