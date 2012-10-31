Trick-or-Treat (in One Shot!) with This Candy-Inspired Drink from Nadia G.

“Now, I love Halloween, but let’s face it: spookalicious drinks usually suck,” Nadia Giosia, host of the Cooking Channel’s Nadia G.’s Bitchin’ Kitchen, tells PEOPLE. “They’re all looks, no substance. That’s fine when choosing a boyfriend, but not with cocktails!”
And because every candy-loving grownup could use a kick in their treat, Giosia has created two drinks to spice up your Halloween: a Tootsie Roll shooter that takes you back to those trick-or-treating glory days in one delectable shot, and a caramel apple punch for your bitchin’est Halloween party.
Watch Nadia G. as she shows you how to make her super-simple Halloween cocktails and get the easy recipes below.
Tootsie Roll Shooter
It smells – and tastes – just like that standby Halloween sweet
Ingredients
• 1 oz. espresso vodka (recipe calls for Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka)
• 1 oz. orange juice
• 0.5 oz. chocolate liqueur
Preparation
• Pour all the ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker
• Shake well
• Strain into 2 shot glasses and serve.
Caramel Apple Punch
Like biting into your favorite candied fruit – without the mess!
Ingredients
• 2½ cups caramel vodka (recipe calls for Van Gogh Dutch Caramel Vodka)
• 3 cups old-fashioned apple juice
• 4 cinnamon sticks
• 1 750 ml bottle sparkling apple cider, chilled
• 2 apples, thinly sliced
Preparation
• Pour apple juice into a small saucepan with a cinnamon stick
• Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat and let cool
• Fill a large punch bowl with ice
• Pour in caramel vodka and cooled apple juice
• Add the remaining cinnamon sticks
• Top with sparkling apple cider and float apple slices on top as a garnish.