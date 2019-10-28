Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

Michelle Visage & Giovanni Pernice
The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Pernice dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams for their Foxtrot performance.
Tallulah Willis
The daughter of Demi Moore went as The Fifth Element‘s Leeloo, and her dad, Bruce Willis, who appeared in the 1997 film as Korben Dallas, should be proud of the all-out commitment.
Elizabeth Hurley
Don’t mess with Hurley, who took on Uma Thurman’s Bride character from Kill Bill: Volume 1.
Kate Beckinsale & Jonathan Voluck
The actors browsed the aisles of a convenience store as the elegant Audrey Hepburn and glamoratti Elton John.
Nick Viall
Will you accept this Bachelor alumnus’ rose, as he impersonates season 24’s real Bachelor pick, the injured Peter Weber, a.k.a. Pilot Pete.
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler
The couple got dolled up as The Corpse Bride‘s Victor and Victoria.
G-Eazy
The rapper made a very convincing blood-thirsty vampire.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Benjamin Sosne
The Dancing with the Stars celeb and her boyfriend got groovy with their ’70s-inspired looks.
Ashley Greene & Joseph Chase
The Twilight actress and hairstylist will make you do a double-take with their Sonny Bono and Cher looks.
Holly Madison
The model’s Suicide Squad Harley Quinn costume is a knockout.
Rumer Willis
“Lady of the Night,” the star captioned her post, showing off her Edwardian era-inspired ensemble.
Demi Lovato & Nikita Dragun
The singer went as Pennywise from It to her epic Halloween party, which she threw for friends and family at SBE’s Hyde. YouTube star Dragun arrived as the badass Naruto Uzumaki.
Paris Hilton
The model-DJ took partygoers back to school in her school-girl uniform and pigtails.
Travis Barker
The Blink-182 drummer coordinated with Lovato in his clown costume.
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star blessed the party with her presence as a nun.
Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin
The model, as Jessica Rabbit, and her husband, as Macho Man, were couple goals at Lovato’s bash.
Ally Brooke
The singer brought out her claws as Catwoman.
Brian Washington & Ryan Phillippe
The two attended the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday in Beverly Hills as Pulp Fiction‘s Jules Winnfield and …?
Abby Champion & Patrick Schwarzenegger
Austin Powers and his Fembot inspire us to ask the iconic question: shall we shag now or shag later?
Paris Hilton
Need a Halloween Bae? The model got it covered at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party.
Nina Dobrev
She’s the bad guy … DUH. The actress pulled of a perfect Billie Eilish.
Molly Sims & Scott Stuber
Your wish is their command, thanks to the couple’s I Dream of Jeannie costumes.
Keven Undergaro & Maria Menounos
Can they take your order? The two dressed up as far-out McDonald’s employees from the ’70s.
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star brought her A-game as the showstopping Jennifer Lopez in her Yandy near-replica version of the singer’s iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys.
Jasmine Tookes
Also wearing a Yandy original: The model must believe a pirate’s life is for her this Halloween.
Laverne Cox
The actress showed up to (sizzle) and save the night in her warrior-inspired getup.
Gigi Gorgeous
Meet Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo
The husband and wife captured Jimi Hendrix and Cher to a T.
Christina McLarty & David Arquette
Lydia and Peter Criss of the rock band Kiss is in the house!
Kaitlynn Carter
Swoon-worthy groovy and glam vibes from The Hills: New Beginnings star.
Gabrielle Union & Kaavia
The cutest mom-and-daughter duo adorably went as Bring It On‘s Compton Clovers.
Meghan King Edmonds
The Real Housewives of Orange County star stepped out with friends to party the night away as a zombie prom queen.
Halsey, Evan Peters & Sarah Paulson
The new couple, dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher, posed with the Supreme.
Cardi B
The rapper rocked out as a sexy nurse at the iHeart Radio Powerhouse event in Newark, New Jersey.
Demi Lovato
The singer slayed her Marie Antoinette look.
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
Biel as the curly-haired Timberlake from his ‘NSYNC days— with her husband as a mic and friends as the rest of his band — is the only costume that matters this year.
LeLe Pons
The YouTuber brought her favorite Disney villain, Maleficent, to life while simultaneously giving us life with this look.
Kelly Osbourne
The star went for sultry-yet-spooky glam in a sexy clown costume.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The queen of Halloween and her husband let their sparks fly as fireworks.
EJ Johnson
That’s hot! The reality star went as the original “it” girl, Paris Hilton, to the heiress’ party.
Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes
“Just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈,” the Bachelor in Paradise star captioned this couples’ shot with her boyfriend.
Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O’Connell
The cool couple heated things up with their incredible rain and fire costumes.
Jaclyn Hill
The YouTube beauty guru canceled her haters with this cheeky custom costume that totally pokes fun at her controversial lipstick launch.
Nina Dobrev
The actress and friend’s recreation of the now-infamous moment when French YouTuber Marie Benoliel crashed the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 Paris fashion show before a less-than-pleased Gigi Hadid promptly escorted her off the runway is EVERYTHING.