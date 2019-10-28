Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

Jessica Biel, Demi Lovato and more of your favorite celebs went all out this year
By Diane J. Cho
October 28, 2019 05:02 PM

1 of 45

Michelle Visage & Giovanni Pernice

Michelle Visage/Instagram

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Pernice dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams for their Foxtrot performance.

2 of 45

Tallulah Willis

Tallula Willis/Instagram

The daughter of Demi Moore went as The Fifth Element‘s Leeloo, and her dad, Bruce Willis, who appeared in the 1997 film as Korben Dallas, should be proud of the all-out commitment.

3 of 45

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

Don’t mess with Hurley, who took on Uma Thurman’s Bride character from Kill Bill: Volume 1.

4 of 45

Kate Beckinsale & Jonathan Voluck

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

The actors browsed the aisles of a convenience store as the elegant Audrey Hepburn and glamoratti Elton John.

5 of 45

Nick Viall

Nick Viall/Instagram

Will you accept this Bachelor alumnus’ rose, as he impersonates season 24’s real Bachelor pick, the injured Peter Weber, a.k.a. Pilot Pete.

6 of 45

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

The couple got dolled up as The Corpse Bride‘s Victor and Victoria.

7 of 45

G-Eazy

G-Eazy/Instagram

The rapper made a very convincing blood-thirsty vampire. 

8 of 45

Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Benjamin Sosne

Sailor Brinkley Cook/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars celeb and her boyfriend got groovy with their ’70s-inspired looks.

9 of 45

Ashley Greene & Joseph Chase

Ashley Greene/Instagram

The Twilight actress and hairstylist will make you do a double-take with their Sonny Bono and Cher looks.

10 of 45

Holly Madison

Holly Madison/Instagram

The model’s Suicide Squad Harley Quinn costume is a knockout.

11 of 45

Rumer Willis

“Lady of the Night,” the star captioned her post, showing off her Edwardian era-inspired ensemble. 

12 of 45

Demi Lovato & Nikita Dragun

Angelo Kritikos

The singer went as Pennywise from It to her epic Halloween party, which she threw for friends and family at SBE’s Hyde. YouTube star Dragun arrived as the badass Naruto Uzumaki.

13 of 45

Paris Hilton

Angelo Kritikos

The model-DJ took partygoers back to school in her school-girl uniform and pigtails.

14 of 45

Travis Barker

Angelo Kritikos

The Blink-182 drummer coordinated with Lovato in his clown costume.

15 of 45

Jameela Jamil

Angelo Kritikos

The Good Place star blessed the party with her presence as a nun.

16 of 45

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin

Angelo Kritikos

The model, as Jessica Rabbit, and her husband, as Macho Man, were couple goals at Lovato’s bash.

17 of 45

Ally Brooke

Angelo Kritikos

The singer brought out her claws as Catwoman.

18 of 45

Brian Washington & Ryan Phillippe

Michael Kovac/Getty

The two attended the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday in Beverly Hills as Pulp Fiction‘s Jules Winnfield and …?

19 of 45

Abby Champion & Patrick Schwarzenegger

Michael Kovac/Getty

Austin Powers and his Fembot inspire us to ask the iconic question: shall we shag now or shag later?

20 of 45

Paris Hilton

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Need a Halloween Bae? The model got it covered at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party.

21 of 45

Nina Dobrev

Kevin Mazur/Getty

She’s the bad guy … DUH. The actress pulled of a perfect Billie Eilish.

22 of 45

Molly Sims & Scott Stuber

Michael Kovac/Getty

Your wish is their command, thanks to the couple’s I Dream of Jeannie costumes.

23 of 45

Keven Undergaro & Maria Menounos

JB Lacroix/GC Images)

Can they take your order? The two dressed up as far-out McDonald’s employees from the ’70s.

24 of 45

Lisa Rinna

JB Lacroix/GC Images

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star brought her A-game as the showstopping Jennifer Lopez in her Yandy near-replica version of the singer’s iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys.

25 of 45

Jasmine Tookes

Michael Kovac/Getty

Also wearing a Yandy original: The model must believe a pirate’s life is for her this Halloween.

26 of 45

Laverne Cox

Michael Kovac/Getty

The actress showed up to (sizzle) and save the night in her warrior-inspired getup.

27 of 45

Gigi Gorgeous

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Meet Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

28 of 45

Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The husband and wife captured Jimi Hendrix and Cher to a T.

29 of 45

Christina McLarty & David Arquette

Michael Kovac/Getty

Lydia and Peter Criss of the rock band Kiss is in the house!

30 of 45

Kaitlynn Carter

Michael Kovac/Getty

Swoon-worthy groovy and glam vibes from The Hills: New Beginnings star.

31 of 45

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

The cutest mom-and-daughter duo adorably went as Bring It On‘s Compton Clovers.

32 of 45

Meghan King Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star stepped out with friends to party the night away as a zombie prom queen.

33 of 45

Halsey, Evan Peters & Sarah Paulson

Variety/Shutterstock

The new couple, dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher, posed with the Supreme.

34 of 45

Cardi B

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The rapper rocked out as a sexy nurse at the iHeart Radio Powerhouse event in Newark, New Jersey.

35 of 45

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato/Instagram

The singer slayed her Marie Antoinette look.

36 of 45

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Biel as the curly-haired Timberlake from his ‘NSYNC days— with her husband as a mic and friends as the rest of his band — is the only costume that matters this year.

37 of 45

LeLe Pons

LeLe Pons/ Instagram

The YouTuber brought her favorite Disney villain, Maleficent, to life while simultaneously giving us life with this look.

38 of 45

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne/ Instagram

The star went for sultry-yet-spooky glam in a sexy clown costume.

39 of 45

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

The queen of Halloween and her husband let their sparks fly as fireworks.

40 of 45

EJ Johnson

BACKGRID

That’s hot! The reality star went as the original “it” girl, Paris Hilton, to the heiress’ party.

41 of 45

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert/Instagram

“Just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈,” the Bachelor in Paradise star captioned this couples’ shot with her boyfriend.

42 of 45

Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O’Connell

The cool couple heated things up with their incredible rain and fire costumes.

43 of 45

Jaclyn Hill

Jaclyn Hill/Instagram

The YouTube beauty guru canceled her haters with this cheeky custom costume that totally pokes fun at her controversial lipstick launch.

44 of 45

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev/Instagram

The actress and friend’s recreation of the now-infamous moment when French YouTuber Marie Benoliel crashed the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 Paris fashion show before a less-than-pleased Gigi Hadid promptly escorted her off the runway is EVERYTHING.

