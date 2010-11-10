Halle Berry: Motherhood Keeps Me Grounded
Halle Berry may not be talking about her romance with her handsome Dark Tides costarOlivier Martinez, but one thing the Oscar-winning actress isn’t shy about is how motherhood has changed her life.
Asked how she stays grounded, Berry, 44, didn’t have to look beyond her soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter, Nahla.
“Being a mom does that for me,” Berry told reporters while attending the AFI Fest’s Conversation with Halle Berry. “It sort of puts things into perspective, and it’s about real life, and life is about people, what we give, what we take, what we share.”
And while the screen stunner may be able to commiserate on some level with other single working mothers entering into the dating scene, Berry has a few sizable aces up her sleeve.
“I do what I love to do,” she says, “and being a mom has come really naturally. It’s all about finding a way to juggle what I love and what comes naturally to me.”