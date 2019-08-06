The Sixth Sense Turns 20 Today: See How Star Haley Joel Osment Has Grown

It was 20 years ago, on Aug. 6, 1999, that a young Haley Joel Osment told Bruce Willis, “I see dead people,” in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense.

The Southern California native was discovered in the playroom of an IKEA, and a Pizza Hut commercial opened his world to roles in Forrest Gump, The Sixth Sense and The Jeff Foxworthy Show, among others.

“He’s the most talented child actor I’ve ever seen,” Willis told PEOPLE in ’99 as the film took off and Osment, older brother of Hannah Montana actress Emily, earned an Oscar nomination