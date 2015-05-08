Hailey Baldwin Broke Her Foot and She's Not Happy About It (PHOTOS)

Poor Hailey Baldwin!

The model shared a shot of her broken foot (complete with pouty lip) on Instagram Thursday, captioning the pic: “Broke my lil foot smh.”

But the injury shouldn’t have come as a surprise, seeing how Baldwin, 18, Tweeted her fears about the fracture on Tuesday, writing: “I’m about 90% sure I just broke my ankle.”

“I need to find a doctor asap lol #mypoorankle #imsoclumsy,” she added the next day.

Friend Kendall Jenner had no sympathy for Baldwin, posting a pic of Baldwin’s broken foot herself and captioning it, “she dumb.”

Looks like heels will be a no-go for this model for a little while. Feel better, Hailey!