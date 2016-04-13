Hailee Steinfeld Isn't Focusing on Finding a Boyfriend: 'There's Always Time for Dating'

Just like her hit single “Love Myself” says, Hailee Steinfeld isn’t putting too much thought into finding a boyfriend.

“I mean, there’s always time for dating,” Steinfeld says in the May issue of harper by Harper’s BAZAAR, which she guest edited. “I do feel that right now though – and I hate saying this – my top priority is what I’m working on. It’s that and family, and then everything else.”

Reflecting on her big entry into Hollywood – the star picked up her first Oscar nomination for True Grit at the young age of 14 – Steinfeld says she wasn’t “aware of anything, other than the fact that I was having fun, in a serious way. I had no idea that asking 500 questions on set every day was too much.”

And like many of her famous gal pals, including Taylor Swift, the star is putting herself first.

“It’s about how much power there is in self-love and being able to provide for yourself,” she says about her first single. “I don’t think loving yourself is easy, but I’m realizing the importance of it more and more.”