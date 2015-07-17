Gwyneth Paltrow Told Kids After Chris Martin Split: 'You Know What's Real and How Much We Love You'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the details of her conscious uncoupling from Chris Martin like never before.

The famous couple’s post-divorce civility has been well-documented in the media, but rarely has the actress been so open about her personal life as she was on Friday at the #BlogHer15 conference in New York, where she was a keynote speaker.

Paltrow told the audience that when she and Martin were splitting, she told their children Apple, now 11, and Moses, now 9, “You know Daddy and I are famous and there’s going to be a lot of stuff out there. I can’t control what you’ll see. But you know what’s real and how much we love you.”

Growing up with a movie star and a rock star for parents, the kids “understand the difference between the inside and the outside world,” Paltrow said.

After being “in the public eye my entire adult life,” Paltrow said she’s also gained a better understanding of the press and of life in the spotlight.

“I definitely don’t read any tabloids,” she said. “You really have to find a way to separate the words of people you respect – stranger or not, but respectful content, positive or negative – and people who are just in pain and projecting their own s— onto you,” she explained.

She also said she’s come to realize, “If you read something bad about yourself and it stings you I’ve learned that somewhere that’s a judgment I’m holding about myself so I’ll try to work through that.”

The Mortdecai actress also gave her ex-husband credit for making their very public split as smooth as possible.

“I’m very, very lucky that I have a partner who’s willing to do it with me in a really collaborative way,” she said. “I’m really for Chris and he’s really for me and our children are our priority.”

Paltrow quipped, “What that really means is: Even if you hate me and never want to see me again, we are going to brunch.”

While she admits, “It’s definitely imperfect,” she says she and Martin “are really great friends” and that “he’s a great dad.”