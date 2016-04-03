The GOOP founder also opened up about her relationship now with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Telling Her Kids, 'No Coke, No Cake' Is Not 'Realistic' – and She Still Cooks for Chris Martin

While Gwyneth Paltrow says she is concerned about the toxins that may surround people every day, and with genetically modified food, that doesn’t mean she enforces a strict diet – for her or her kids.

“I don’t believe you should rule out any kind of food. I believe in enjoying life,” Paltrow, 43, told You magazine while promoting her new cookbook, It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook. “I’m not a good dieter and since I’ve had kids, I have loosened up a lot.

“My favorite ‘bad food’?” she continued. “French fries. I would eat them at every meal if I could.”

The same is true of her two kids, Apple and Moses.

“You can’t tell them, ‘No Coke, no cake.’ It is not realistic,” Paltrow said. “Their favorite foods are pasta and french fries. It’s about trying to augment that with something healthy.”

The Iron Man star has previously spoken about her preference for organic foods and for avoiding processed foods and foods with “tons” of chemicals and pesticides – but said there was “a lot of misinformation about what I actually eat.”

“I really don t have any rules,” she said in January.

“Apple is always experimenting,” She told You. “A lot of her recipes revolve around pizza.”

Paltrow said that she cooks most nights for her family – she loves “anything by Ina Garten,” she told The New York Times – including ex Chris Martin, with whom she famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014.

“Of course I cook for him,” Paltrow told You, adding, “Chris is always welcome at my house and I at his. We go on holidays together – it’s all very relaxed.”

And of the scrutiny she and Martin faced for the way they chose to announce their split (after a year of separation, she told You), Paltrow said it was the best choice for their family.

“I realize it sounds a bit corny, but it really is an amazing philosophy on how to separate,” she said. “I have seen so much lasting damage caused by terrible vitriol and un-contained emotion in divorces.

And now: “I think we are better as friends,” she said.