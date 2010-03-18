Gwyneth Paltrow Falls in Love with Fried Food

Has Gwyneth Paltrow gone country?

The big-city-loving actress, who usually resides in London and New York City, recently spent several months in Nashville, Tenn., filming Love Don’t Let Me Down – and apparently fell in love with the country music hub. In her latest Goop newsletter, she wrote: “Never have I met such warm people, heard such good music, eaten so much fried chicken. I could go on and on.”

And she does go on and on with recommendations about her favorite Nashville restaurants, nightclubs and hotels. Among them: the iconic Grand Ole Opry, honky-tonk Robert’s Western World and Swett’s. The down-home, meat-and-three restaurant was recommended by country crooner Tim McGraw, Paltrow’s costar and husband of Faith Hill, with whom Paltrow has palled around in Nashville.

The city’s Southern-style cuisine has made quite the impression on Paltrow, too. Known for promoting a strict diet and regular detoxes to quickly shed pounds, she might be ruffling the feathers of her nutritionist with a newfound passion for poultry – not the grilled kind – and other local culinary staples.

“The fried chicken here is superb crunchy and not oily on the outside and juicy on the inside,” she writes about Swett’s. At the Loveless Café, “their food is delicious, a traditional southern heart attack.”

And about the Whiskey Kitchen, Paltrow raves: “the sweet potato fries are delicious, the fried chicken sliders do the trick, the biscuits are the best I sampled in the city of Nashville, and the oysters on the half shell come with a shot of Bloody Mary. What more could you ask for?” Perhaps one of those detoxes once she returns to big-city life?