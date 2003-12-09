Gwyneth Gets Baby Gifts, Affleck Wishes

The not-so-reliable British tabloids are stirring up reports that Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay musician Chris Martin have already wed “in secret” in anticipation of a more formal wedding ceremony later on — with one paper even claiming that Paltrow has asked Madonna to be her matron of honor.

Meanwhile, Americans were able to witness one thing with their own eyes on Monday: Expectant mother Paltrow received a surprise baby shower on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres, 45, gave the “Shakespeare in Love” Oscar winner, 31, personalized baby booties and a hat (stitched with the name “Ellen”) and a $2,000 Silver Cross carriage that the host said was good for hiding children from paparazzi.

Quipped DeGeneres to her guest: “I don’t want to harp on it because I know that you’re private about it, but you had some horseplay with Coldplay.”

“That’s right. It’s exciting,” replied Paltrow, who was also asked by DeGeneres how she spends her downtime. “I sleep,” said Paltrow. “A lot. I do yoga and go to museums and movies and walk around and have dinner with my friends. I decided when my dad (Bruce Paltrow) died, I’m going to do more of that and not work myself to death for no reason.”

Paltrow and Martin, who announced last week that they are expecting a child next summer, applied for a marriage license in California’s Santa Barbara County, “Entertainment Tonight” first reported. The application reportedly came two days after the pregnancy announcement.

Keeping on the story, “Entertainment Tonight” received a statement from Paltrow’s former beau, Ben Affleck, commenting on the couple’s news. “Good for them,” said Affleck, 31. “I don’t know Chris very well, but I do know Gwyneth. She is a really good woman, and she deserves all the happiness in the world.”