Gwenyth and Chris Get "Cozy"

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Chris Martin stepped out Monday night to share a dinner for two at swanky Al Biernat s in Dallas.

“They were relaxing, talking and laughing,” says Brad Fulller, general manager at the famous Dallas hot spot. “It was like any other married couple s dinner out without the kids. They were cozy and enjoying a night out by themselves.”

The couple tucked into a back booth and dined on seafood. For desert, Paltrow ordered coconut cream pie and Martin chose molten chocolate cake – and the two sampled bites off each other s plates.

It seemed like they were having a wonderful time, says Fuller.

After dinner, Martin asked the manager if he was going to his concert Wednesday in Dallas. Told he hadn’t been able to get tickets, Martin promised to send them over. Says Fuller, “I had no idea I d get Coldplay tickets from Chris Martin himself.” Sweet.