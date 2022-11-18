Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union in London for 'Strange World' Premiere, Plus Amy Adams and More

01 of 83 Animation Station SPlash news online Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose together at the U.K. premiere of Strange World in London.

02 of 83 Enchanted Reunion Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams attend the premiere of Disenchanted in Hollywood on Nov. 16.

03 of 83 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/WireImage Katie Holmes goes backstage at Ain't No Mo' on Broadway on Nov. 16 in New York City.

04 of 83 Wakanda Forever Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Black Panther star, Danai Gurira, leaves The View in New York City.

05 of 83 Model Behavior Splash News Online Kaia Gerber looks workout ready as she heads to the gym in Los Angeles.

06 of 83 New York Minute Raymond Hall/GC Images Glen Powell is seen outside Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 17.

07 of 83 Sweet Embrace Presley Ann/Getty Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci share a hug at the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

08 of 83 Balenciaga Blue Backgrid Rihanna is seen in head-to-toe blue including a Balenciaga/Adidas coat, matching purse and over-the-knee-boots in Los Angeles.

09 of 83 Say 'Cheese' Paul Edwards/Getty Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, poses with Zlata Yeromenko, 5, while visiting the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Nov. 17 in Reading, England.

10 of 83 Lights, Camera… Backgrid Jeremy Allen White seen on set for his upcoming film The Iron Claw in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

11 of 83 Sealed with a Kiss Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Allison Janney and Ben Platt share a sweet moment at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding on Nov. 16.

12 of 83 Goofing Around Rob Latour/Shutterstock Christina Moore and Missi Pyle pose for a hilarious photo at the Warner Bros. and HBOMAX Holiday Movies Event on Nov. 16 in Burbank, California.

13 of 83 Triple Threat Jon Kopaloff/Getty Rumer Willis, Ava Phillipe and Scout LaRue Willis attend the opening of ESPRIT pop-up in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

14 of 83 All in the Family Gilbert Flores/Getty Dylan Michael Douglas joins his mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the premiere of Netflix's Wednesday on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

15 of 83 Laughing Out Loud Monica Schipper/Getty Brad Pitt and Jean Smart share a laugh at a special screening and Q&A in support of Babylon in New York City on Nov. 16.

16 of 83 Pretty in Pink BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Pink arrives at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

17 of 83 Red Hot Unique Nicole/FilmMagic Brooke Shields is radiant in red at the Warner Bros. and HBOMAX Holiday Movies Event on Nov. 16 in Burbank, California.

18 of 83 Business Casual Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Saweetie poses at the Champion x Saweetie Hoodie Happy Hour at the Champion Heritage Store in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

19 of 83 Bookworm Dia Dipasupil/Getty Padma Lakshmi stuns at the 73rd National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 16.

20 of 83 Funnyman Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jimmy Kimmel introduces Sean Penn as the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recipient at the 26th Television Academy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 16 in North Hollywood.

21 of 83 Ready for Business The Image Direct Jennifer Aniston wears all black and shades her eyes from the L.A. sun in aviator style frames while on the set of The Morning Show on Nov. 16.

22 of 83 Thousand Watt Smile Fernando Ramales/Backgrid Margot Robbie's happy face lights up New York City as she leaves The Greenwich Hotel on Nov. 16.

23 of 83 Suited Up Dave Benett/Getty Andrew Garfield cleans up nicely in a buttoned jacket and polka-dot tie while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, held on Nov. 16 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

24 of 83 Glam Bot Gareth Cattermole/Getty Sydney Sweeney looks futuristic and fashionable at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16.

25 of 83 A Delicious Scene Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Walking along in their vibrant outfits, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker look fabulously unbothered by the man wearing a hot dog costume on set of And Just Like That in New York City on Nov. 16.

26 of 83 Punchy Pals Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jonathan Majors takes a joking jab at his Creed III costar Michael B. Jordan at the Nov. 15 premiere of Majors' film Devotion in L.A.

27 of 83 Sunny Outing MEGA In a plaid vest and baggy jeans, Billie Eilish wears a cool smile in Calabasas, California, while meeting up with her mom, Maggie Baird, on Nov. 15.

28 of 83 Red All Over Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Leslie Mann smiles with a glamorous red lip to match her red and black outfit at the Nov. 16 Academy Women's Luncheon held in L.A. and presented by Chanel.

29 of 83 Pair of Purses Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson proves two bags are better than one at Chanel's Academy Women's Luncheon on Nov. 16. in Los Angeles

30 of 83 Effortless Style The Image Direct Olivia Wilde's vintage Reba McEntire shirt peaks out from under her bag's shoulder strap as she leaves a workout class in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

31 of 83 Earth Tones in Autumn James Devaney/GC Images Jessica Biel, the co-founder of KinderFarms, celebrates the launch of KinderMed, a line of clean over-the-counter medicines for infants and children at The Crosby Hotel in NYC.

32 of 83 Out of this World Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Strange World costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose on the pink carpet at the Nov. 15 premiere of their Disney animated movie in Hollywood.

33 of 83 Night of Honor Dominik Bindl/Getty Matthew Broderick poses with French actor and evening honoree Jean Reno and his wife, Zofia Borucka, at the Trophée des Arts Gala, hosted by the French Institute Alliance Française, on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

34 of 83 Street Style Statement Gotham/GC Images Jessica Chastain walks through New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood in a T-shirt paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose recent death sparked a global outcry for women's rights in Iran.

35 of 83 Hats Off Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mos Def, one half of hip-hop ensemble Black Star, looks out from tinted shades at his rap duo's concert in New York City on Nov. 15.

36 of 83 Mad for Plaid Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Zuma Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a Gucci pantsuit at the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala in New York on Nov. 15.

37 of 83 Museum Magic Taylor Hill/WireImage Laverne Cox dazzles in all black at the opening night of Brooklyn Museum's Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

38 of 83 Posing with Peace Taylor Hill/WireImage Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon pouts in a sheer outfit at the Nov. 15 opening of Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at New York's Brooklyn Museum.

39 of 83 Say Cheese Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Kerry Washington snaps a selfie with Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu and star Sinqua Walls at an L.A. Tastemaker event for the new Amazon original film on Nov. 14.

40 of 83 Joined at the Hip Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicola Peltz Beckham brings her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, to the L.A. premiere of her miniseries Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 15.

41 of 83 Party Pair Phillip Faraone/Getty Emily V. Gordon and her husband, Welcome to Chippendales star Kumail Nanjiani, enjoy the afterparty for his miniseries' premiere in West Hollywood on Nov. 15.

42 of 83 Haute Coat-ure Leon Bennett/Getty Husband-and-wife acting duo David and Jessica Oyelowo walk the red carpet hand-in-hand at the L.A. premiere of Devotion on Nov. 15.

43 of 83 Date Night Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic Actor Glen Powell and his model girlfriend Gigi Paris look delighted to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his film Devotion on Nov. 15.

44 of 83 All Together Now Charley Gallay/Getty At the season 3 Los Angeles premiere of Dead to Me on Nov. 15, the series' creator Liz Feldman poses for a selfie with cast members Marc Evan Jackson, Brandon Scott, Linda Cardellini, Natalie Morales, Diana Maria Riva, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.

45 of 83 Holiday Cheer Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell bring the spirit to the London premiere of Spirited on Nov. 15.

46 of 83 On the Dot Splash News Online Dua Lipa hits the beach in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 15.

47 of 83 Ever After Darren Gerrish/Getty Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones play with patterns at a screening of Aftersun presented by MUBI and Gucci at Curzon Soho in London on Nov. 15.

48 of 83 Gala Glam Tasos Katopodis/Getty Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12.

49 of 83 By the Book Craig Barritt/Getty Joanna Gaines attends a luncheon for her new book The Stories We Tell at La Mercerie Cafe in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

50 of 83 Dog Days Donn Jones/Vanderbilt University Ryan Seacrest meets a furry friend at the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Seacrest Studio in Nashville at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt on Nov. 11.

51 of 83 Don't Stop Believin' Bruce Glikas/Getty Images John Oliver hosts the Only Make Believe Gala in New York City on Nov. 14. OMB brings interactive theater into hospitals and special needs schools for sick and special needs children and their families, free of charge.

52 of 83 Red Hot Emma McIntyre/Getty Janelle Monáe is fire while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

53 of 83 Premiere Pals Michael Loccisano/WireImage Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes pose while at New York premiere of their film, The Menu, on Nov. 14.

54 of 83 In Character Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Naomi Watts is the spitting image of Babe Paley while filming Feud in N.Y.C on Nov. 14

55 of 83 Sister, Sister Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Rachel Brosnahan and her sister Lydia Brosnahan drip in diamonds as they arrive at Swarovski's celebration of the unveiling of the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 14.

56 of 83 Elvis in the Building Sean O'Neill/Splash News online Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are spotted dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley while filming scenes for Elvis and Me on Nov. 14.

57 of 83 A Family Affair Splash News Online Kate Hudson shares a hearty laugh with mom, Goldie Hawn, while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in L.A. on Nov. 14.

58 of 83 Round of Applause Jesse Grant/Getty Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for their new film, Babylon, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 14

59 of 83 Thunderous Arrival BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Chris Hemsworth waves to fans as he arrives for a tapping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

60 of 83 Royal Honor Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images Prince William presents West Ham United soccer star, Declan Rice, with an award at St. George's Park in England on Nov. 14.

61 of 83 Happy in Love James Anthony Niecy Nash-Betts and wife, Jessica Betts were all smiles while attending the Inaugural Black Love Brunch held at the Hudson Loft in Los Angles on Nov. 13.

62 of 83 Black Love James Anthony Also in attendance at the Inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch on Nov. 13 were Viola Davis and husband, Julius Tennon who were all hugged up while posing for a pic.

63 of 83 Friends' Night Out Cindy Ord/Getty LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Julia Roberts, Clea Newman and Samuel L. Jackson attend the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Lincoln Center in New York on Nov. 14.

64 of 83 Daddy-Daughter Date Paras Griffin/Getty Shaquille O'Neal and daughter, Taahirah O'Neal, attend the HBO Premiere of Shaq at Illuminarium in Atlanta on Nov.14.

65 of 83 Gucci-ed Out Hanna Lassen/Getty Anderson .Paak strikes a pose while at the opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition at Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15.

66 of 83 Feelin' the Spirit Craig Barritt/Getty Jamie Chung is all smiles while attending the DSW holiday gifting season event at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York City on Nov. 14.

67 of 83 And… Action! Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted on set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 14

68 of 83 Star Power Phillip Faraone/Getty David Faustino and Katey Sagal pose with Christina Applegate and her new star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 14.

69 of 83 Seeing Red The Image Direct Anya Taylor-Joy arrives to an appearance in New York City on Nov. 14.

70 of 83 Puppy Love The Image Direct JoJo Siwa steps out with girlfriend Avery Cyrus and a tiny puppy while attending a birthday party in Encino, California, on Nov. 14.

71 of 83 Winner, Winner Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift accepts an award during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

72 of 83 Selfie Time Kevin Mazur/WireImage Husband and wife co-hosting team Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pose for a selfie on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 13.

73 of 83 Seeing Double Paul Morigi/Getty Serena Williams poses alongside her portrait at the 2022 Portrait of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12 in Washington, D.C.

74 of 83 Game Time Kevork Djansezian/Getty Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 13.

75 of 83 Strike a Pose Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Timothée Chalamet attends a photocall for his new film Bones and All in Milan on Nov. 12.

76 of 83 Country Strong Christopher Polk/Coachella Crossroads Blake Shelton headlines "A Salute to Our Heroes" in Coachella, California, for Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.

77 of 83 Hand in Hand Backgrid Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards, step out in Los Angeles following dinner with Tyga (not pictured) on Nov. 13 in L.A.

78 of 83 Reunited Jesse Grant/Getty Former Ozark castmates Julia Garner and Jason Bateman pose together at Netflix's Ozark Screen Actors Guild Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

79 of 83 Peace Out Fernando Leon/Getty Jason Sudeikis takes the stage during the Thundergong! Benefit Concert at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 12.

80 of 83 Mommy and Me Stefanie Keenan/Getty Chrissy Teigen poses with children Miles and Luna at Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on Nov. 13.

81 of 83 Sing It Out Jim Dyson/Getty Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Electric Brixton on Nov. 12 in London as part of their Supernova tour.

82 of 83 Wild Fashion Steve Jennings/WireImage Janelle Monáe poses with a zebra-shaped handbag at Napa Valley Film Festival's 2022 film, food and wine showcase on Nov. 13 in California.