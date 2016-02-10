Gwen Stefani to Create 'Make Me Like You' Music Video Live During Grammy Awards Commercial Break

Not a fan of commercials? Gwen Stefani might change your mind about that.

The singer will create a live music video for her new single “Make Me Like You” on television during a four-minute commercial break during the 58th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 15, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Stefani is collaborating with Target to produce the video (directed by Wondros’ Grammy-award winner Sophie Muller) for the song, which is off her upcoming album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, out March 18 (an exclusive Target deluxe edition featuring four bonus tracks is now available for pre-order on Target.com).

Gwen Stefani's "This Is What the Truth Feels Like" Courtesy Target

“Target has an incredible legacy of creating unexpected moments in music, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with them to create my new music video on live television next Monday,” says Stefani. Adds Jeff Jones, EVP and CMO of Target: “Gwen is both a music and style icon, and someone Target has had the fortune to work with on a number of occasions over the years.”

It’s still to be seen if Stefani, 46, makes an appearance at the annual awards show, but we know she’ll be rooting for one guy in particular: her boyfriend Blake Shelton, who’s nominated this year in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for his song “Lonely Tonight.”

Gwen Stefani Courtesy Target

This is big. I’m going to be in the first LIVE music video on a #GRAMMYs commercial break with @Target! #MoreMusic pic.twitter.com/PAyG2NPuW6 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 10, 2016

This Is What the Truth Feels Like… pic.twitter.com/7CgIQLQv2T — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 10, 2016

And perhaps we’ll get to hear a couple love songs about her new relationship on her new album (which the country singer said would be “guaranteed greatness”)? “#writingsongsaboutacowboy,” Stefani wrote in a series of flirty Tweets between her and Shelton.