23 Celebs Who've Opened Up About Life During & After Divorce

When the actor-entrepreneur divorced Demi Moore in 2013, he retreated into the woods with nothing but some water, tea bags and a notebook. “Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher, said in a wide-ranging interview on his pal Dax Shepard‘s new podcast, Armchair Expert. “I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink — just water and tea.”

Not only did Kutcher fast, he went completely off the grid. “I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything,” he explained. “I was there by myself so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.” He continued: “I started to hallucinate on like day 2 which was fantastic. It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy.”