Coachella‘s Saturday evening was packed with surprise appearances from stars new and old, who dropped in on each others’ performances on virtually every stage at the massive festival.

Solange‘s Gobi Tent performance was bolstered by an appearance from big sister Beyoncé, who hopped onstage and contributed some dance moves to Solange’s hit “Losing You,” much to the appreciation of the crowd. (Warning – the clip below does contain profanity.)

Bey’s hubby Jay-Z appeared to bury a historical hatchet on Saturday, joining rapper Nas (with whom he had a long-time feud in the ’90s and ’00s) for “Dead Presidents” and “Where I’m From.” (Both rappers hail from N.Y.C.)

Later on, Nas was joined by P. Diddy for a performance of “Hate Me Now.”

But Pharrell’s set won the evening’s cameo contest with sheer volume: He traipsed through a greatest-hits set that was packed with guest appearances from Nelly (performing “Hot in Herre”), Busta Rhymes and Puff Daddy (doing “Pass the Courvoisier”), and Snoop Dogg (who nailed “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful”).

Finally, he was joined by Gwen Stefani in her first public appearance since welcoming son Apollo six weeks ago (the two performed “Hollaback Girl” – the clip above does contain profanity).

Check back tomorrow for coverage of Coachella’s sure-to-be-wild Sunday night.