Gwen Stefani‘s sons may be into the spooky and scary this Halloween, but the singer still wanted to embrace her cute side for her costume.

At the star-studded Casamigos party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night, Stefani donned a colorful cowgirl get-up, complete with a straw hat and sunflower-covered pink cowboy boots.

Just like Annie Oakley, The Voice coach wore her brunette wig in two, thick pigtail braids, tied off with blue ribbon at the bottom for the festive bash.

Her fit-and-flare blue dress had a pink gingham apron and orange crinoline.

There was a twist, however – from her temple, down the side of her face and all over her chest, Stefani smeared faux blood droplets.

“Hi Halloween,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a close up of her ensemble.

Stefani told PEOPLE she’s been getting ready for Halloween for weeks.

“I live for the holidays,” the 46-year-old said. “I had my Halloween costume and the decorations up before October. [The season] is so short – it’s only four weeks, so you want to see all of those things.”

The star’s three sons, Kingston, 9, Zuma, 7, and Apollo, 20 months, are all currently in a phase where they want to be “bloody zombie guys” and “scare people” for the festive day.