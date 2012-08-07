Gwen Stefani's Family Hits the Beach in Florida

No Doubt's leading lady fits in some time with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Zuma in Palm Beach

By Alison Schwartz
Updated December 01, 2020 11:21 PM
Credit: FameFlynet

Gwen Stefani is taking a break from her work for a little (sandy) play.

On vacation in Palm Beach, Fla., the singer, 42 – who’s gearing up to release her first No Doubt album following the band’s 11-year hiatus – clocked in quality time with her family on the shore.

Stefani took a romantic stroll hand-in-hand, with husband Gavin Rossdale as Zuma, who turns 4 Aug. 21, frolicked in his Spider-Man-themed swim attire on Monday.

(Their elder son, 6-year-old (and blue-haired) Kingston was not pictured.)

The family, who are in the area for a few days prior to Rossdale’s band Bush’s next show, also stopped by a science museum.

“The kids had so much fun and the family was gracious and lovely,” a rep for the South Florida Science Museum tells PEOPLE. “They spent all afternoon with us.”

Reporting by LINDA MARX

