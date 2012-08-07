No Doubt's leading lady fits in some time with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Zuma in Palm Beach

Gwen Stefani is taking a break from her work for a little (sandy) play.

On vacation in Palm Beach, Fla., the singer, 42 – who’s gearing up to release her first No Doubt album following the band’s 11-year hiatus – clocked in quality time with her family on the shore.

Stefani took a romantic stroll hand-in-hand, with husband Gavin Rossdale as Zuma, who turns 4 Aug. 21, frolicked in his Spider-Man-themed swim attire on Monday.

(Their elder son, 6-year-old (and blue-haired) Kingston was not pictured.)

The family, who are in the area for a few days prior to Rossdale’s band Bush’s next show, also stopped by a science museum.

“The kids had so much fun and the family was gracious and lovely,” a rep for the South Florida Science Museum tells PEOPLE. “They spent all afternoon with us.”