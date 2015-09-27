Gwen Stefani and her three children attended Hollywood's annual Fest of San Gennaro Italian festival on Saturday

Say Cheese! Gwen Stefani and Kids Enjoy the Tastes of Italy at Hollywood's Feast of San Gennaro

Say cheese!

Gwen Stefani brought her whole brood out for a trip to Italy on Saturday – in Hollywood.

The musician, 45, took in the Italian gastronomic delights at the Galbani Cheese Italian Feast of San Gennaro with her three sons: Kingston, 9, Zuma, 7, and Apollo, 18 months.

Stefani looked on as her kids played in a bouncy house, a source told PEOPLE. The Voice coach was dressed casually for the outing in jeans, a white printed t-shirt and matching white sneakers.

The 14th annual festival honors the Patron Saint of Naples with Italian food and music. Stefani and her children were spotted grabbing Rocco’s Pizza with friends while listening to some of the performers, the source said.

“They are just hanging out and having a good time,” the source added.

Stefani, whose split from husband Gavin Rossdale was announced in early August, is focusing on her children in the wake of their divorce.

“Knowing how she is as a mom, her top priority is making sure her kids feel secure and comforted during the process,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The “Baby Don’t Lie” singer also shared some pictures from Saturday’s festivities on social media.

In one photo, shared to Instagram, the actress posed next to Apollo, who borrowed his mom’s round black sunglasses for the picture.

“Pick me,” she wrote, poking fun at the toddler who had his finger up his nose.

In another photo, Stefani and a friend posed in front of a giant banner featuring an image of the Colosseum in Rome.

“#italiangirl #hollywood #feastofsangennaro,” Stefani wrote, making note of her Italian roots.