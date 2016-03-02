How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Forged Love After Heartbreak: 'They Turned Lemons into Lemonade,' Says Source

From bonding with her boys to roughing it in his Oklahoma hometown, Blake and Gwen are forging love after heartbreak. Subscribe now for Hollywood’s most surprising couple’s love story, only in PEOPLE.

After Blake Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert last July, the last thing on his mind was dating. And after she split from Gavin Rossdale shortly after, Gwen Stefani (whose latest studio album This Is What the Truth Feels Like is out March 18) just wanted to make sure her children would be okay.

But now the two singers are inseparable, and their friends say they’ve both bounced back from one of the toughest times in their lives.

“She was heartbroken for her children that the marriage wasn’t going to work,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She tried so hard for the kids to keep the marriage together. Then here came this ray of sunshine who did make her smile, and now he’s one of the most positive people in her life.”

Whether they’re spending time in Tishomingo, attending a pal’s wedding or cozying up at an Oscar bash, the pair – who met on set of The Voice in 2014 and began dating in November – are always up for a good time. “They’re both very happy, fun people,” says the insider. “They have the same perspective on life, and there’s a sense of adventure.”

Neither are dwelling on their past marriages and are rather “focused on the positive,” adds the insider. “They have turned lemons into lemonade and have turned a bad situation for both of them into something great. They’re both much happier.”