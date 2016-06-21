Stefani, 46, documented their trip on social media, as the two checked in on Shelton’s crops and went on a speedy boat ride around Lake Texoma.

The couple ended the evening looking up at the evening’s full moon – named by indigenous Americans as the “Strawberry Moon” because the bi-monthly June occurrence signaled the beginning of strawberry season.

While full moons in June obviously aren’t rare, the Farmer’s Almanac reports it was the first time since 1967 the “Strawberry Moon” lined up with the summer solstice. Using Universal Time (UTC), scientists predict the next time the two will coincide will be June 21, 2062.

“Hi strawberry moon #honeymoon #rosemoon gx #Oklahoma 2016,” Stefani wrote on Twitter.

Of course, “Honey Moon” is just another popular nickname given to the June full moon – originated in the Northern Hemisphere because the summer month is so popular with weddings. But that didn’t stop Stefani’s fans from speculating whether the couple of seven months had secretly wed.

“Congrats to you and Blake on your marriage!,” one fan wrote in response. “Your happiness brings joy to so many!’

“Did you get married I’m very confused?” another fan added.

On Saturday night, Stefani joined Shelton at the 2016 Country Jam festival in Grand Junction, Colorado. The two Voice coaches performed their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” during Shelton’s set. Stefani even got some stage time of her own, getting the crowd jumping while performing No Doubt’s “Hella Good.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to follow that,” Shelton said after her performance – kissing his rocker girlfriend on stage.

They celebrated Shelton’s birthday all weekend, with a party beginning on Shelton’s private jet and spilling over to his trailer. Stefani brother Todd and sister-in-law Jill joined in on the fun – documented on Stefani’s Snapchat account. Shelton dawned “Happy Birthday” glasses and a “40” crown. Among his many gifts? A guitar-shaped cake and personalized wine glasses of him and Stefani.

Stefani even went as far to change her Twitter avatar to a picture of her beau,”my favorite person I ever met” on Twitter.

Both musicians ended long-term relationships last year, with Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorcing in July and Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale announcing their split several weeks later.