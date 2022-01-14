Guess the Celebrity from the Throwback Photo

You may think you know all about celebrity trivia — but can you match these stars' cutest pics as kids to the A-listers they grew up to be? 

January 14, 2022 05:09 PM

1 of 13

Curly Cutie

Credit: Instagram

This actress was always destined to be a belle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Tiffani Thiessen

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Saved by the Bell star shared her too-cute throwback photo with the hashtag #70s. 

3 of 13

Sister Act

Credit: Kyle Richards/instagram

These two were always keeping it real.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Kyle & Kim Richards

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The sisters and Real Housewives were clearly trendsetters from the start. 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Fringe Benefits

Credit: hello bello/instagram

This star thanked her mom, "the mullet master herself," for her shaggy kids' cut. 

6 of 13

Kristen Bell

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images

These days, she's all about keeping it sleek.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

What's Cookin'?

Credit: The Pioneer Woman/instagram

This radiant redhead has always forged her own way, even at 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Ree Drummond

Credit: Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Pioneer Woman still stands out in a crowd.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Mamma Mia, this kiddo was a cutie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

She grew up into the multitalented star we all know today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Keys to Success

Credit: Alicia Keys/Instagram

Did this tot end up as a piano prodigy?

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Alicia Keys

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

And then some — the music superstar is known for her phenomenal feats on the ivories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Even More Adorable Celebrity Kids

Credit: Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Can you guess who this mop-topped future musician is? Find out and guess even more celeb kids from the throwback photos here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next