Ryan Seacrest Clogged Kris Jenner's Toilet
The cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan has many talents, but knowing how to flush a Jenner toilet is not one of them. During a June 2019 episode of the show, Seacrest explained how the nightmarish situation went down.
“So I’m in there, and the toilet, it’s like one of those electronic toilets, but it’s black, so you can’t see any of the buttons, and [the room is] dimly lit, and I can’t find the light switch, and there’s one candle lit,” he began.
“So I go to the bathroom,” he continued. “And I use the toilet paper, and put it in the thing, and try to find the flush, and I can’t find the flush. So now what do I do? I can’t find the flush and someone is going to come in and use the toilet. … The technology was messed up, and it wouldn’t flush,” Seacrest added, with Ripa interjecting, “Oh, what a nightmare!”
“So I flush it, and the water just builds,” said Seacrest. “I am watching the water level rise. … I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloé, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, I think your toilet has got a problem?”
After running out of options, Seacrest said, “I just left it there,” with a laugh, before joking to the camera, “Keep this between us!”
Jameela Jamil Broke a Toilet at her Audition for The Good Place
A bathroom nightmare became a reality for the actress while she was trying out for her role on the now-hit comedy.
“So we’re in the audition, it’s the second audition this time. I was like, ‘I need to do a nervous poo,'” she recounted on Phoebe Robinson’s Sooo Many White Guys podcast. “So I went to do it and there’s only one toilet and it’s shared by the casting director and all of the actresses. [When] I went to flush it, the flush came off in my hand and it was just me and this little poo staring at each other.”
Jamil then considered jumping out of the bathroom window to make an escape or even picking up the mess with her bare hands.
“I climb on to the toilet and try to climb out of the window behind the toilet and realize it’s a 20-ft. drop. So, if I fall out there and break my leg, they’re going to find me and the poo, which is infinitely a worse story,” she said.
Luckily, the actress eventually noticed a piece of metal sticking out of the side of the toilet, and found that she could use it to activate a flush.
Lili Reinhart Used to Pop Madelaine Petsch's Blackheads
The Riverdale costars are so comfortable with each other that Reinhart took care of her bestie’s blemishes when they were roommates.
“When we lived together, I used to lay in her lap at night and she would go to town on my blackheads,” Petsch told PEOPLE in October 2018. That is true friendship.
Cardi B 'Farted All Day' Before the American Music Awards
We learn the most fascinating things from stars who have no filters. For instance: “I feel so nervous. My stomach been hurting, I’ve been farting all day,” Cardi B told E! on the 2018 AMA red carpet before her first televised performance after giving birth.
Meghan Trainor Puked on Her Then-Finacé ... The Day After He Proposed
“We went to this hotel and we were eating the hotel food, and the day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride,” Trainor said of the unfortunate incident with Daryl Sabara on The Talk. “He’s driving and I’m just in his face like, ‘Urghl’ [throwing up], and I told him, ‘I’m so sorry.’ He’s like, ‘I’d kiss you right now.'”
And guess what? He did.
Adele Loves Picking Her Nose … and Her Son's Too
The singer shared TMI about her “bad habit” with an audience at a 2016 show.
“The best thing is I pick my own kid’s bogeys, roll them in my hand and then flick those ones,” she said of her bad habit. “When he was a baby and had his first cold I sucked the snot out of his nose because he was so congested.”
Ed Sheeran Once Pooped His Pants On Stage
“I actually misjudged a fart one time, which ended up being a shart,” the singer confessed on Australian radio station Nova FM. “It was like midway through a performance and I was really lively, and then halfway through I was like, ‘All right I’m just going to stand for the rest of the performance, and hope it’s over soon, and then go home and throw these trousers out!'”
Chrissy Teigen Licks Chips and Puts Them Back in the Bag
Beware of the pantry at Teigen’s house.
“I lick off the nacho cheese seasoning and put the chips back in the bag,” she told Delish in 2018. The model later clarified that she wasn’t “promoting eating disorders,” just being nasty: “It was in the context of, ‘It’s a gross thing I do and I am disgusting, but hey, it’s low carb HA HA.'”
Lucy Hale Is 'Obsessed' with Pimple Popping Videos
“There’s something so gratifying about those popping videos,” Hale told Refinery29 in 2018. “And the grosser the better!”
The actress also ‘fessed up to loving IRL pops, too: “I pop my own sometimes. I once dated a guy where I would always be like, ‘Please let me!’ … I love that gross stuff.”
Bella Thorne Says She Farts Excessively
“I wonder how many times I farted in that bathing suit that day … I really have a farting problem so … I’m guessing quite a few,” Thorne captioned a 2016 beach photo.
“I’m not hacked, you guys. I do fart. A lot. It IS A PROBLEM. And I know that,” she added in the comments.
Jennifer Lawrence Likes to Pee in the Sink
Your last-ditch scenario is actually J.Law’s preferred urination method.
“I’ve peed in some sinks. When two girls go into a bathroom, someone’s gotta take a sink. And I actually like taking a sink,” she told MTV News in 2015.
Jessica Simpson Doesn't Brush Her Teeth Every Day
“My teeth are so white and I don’t like them to feel too slippery, but I do use Listerine and I do floss every day,” Simpson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010. “But I don’t brush them every day. I’ll use a shirt or something … I know it’s gross, but I always have fresh breath.”
Channing Tatum Forces People to Smell His Horrific Farts
“Channing kept ripping the grossest farts I have ever smelled and dying laughing and cupping them and throwing them at Jonah [Hill] and myself,” Tatum’s 21 Jump Street costar Jake Johnson told PEOPLE in 2015. “Jonah said, ‘He’s been doing this most of the shoot.'”