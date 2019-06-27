The cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan has many talents, but knowing how to flush a Jenner toilet is not one of them. During a June 2019 episode of the show, Seacrest explained how the nightmarish situation went down.

“So I’m in there, and the toilet, it’s like one of those electronic toilets, but it’s black, so you can’t see any of the buttons, and [the room is] dimly lit, and I can’t find the light switch, and there’s one candle lit,” he began.

“So I go to the bathroom,” he continued. “And I use the toilet paper, and put it in the thing, and try to find the flush, and I can’t find the flush. So now what do I do? I can’t find the flush and someone is going to come in and use the toilet. … The technology was messed up, and it wouldn’t flush,” Seacrest added, with Ripa interjecting, “Oh, what a nightmare!”

“So I flush it, and the water just builds,” said Seacrest. “I am watching the water level rise. … I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloé, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, I think your toilet has got a problem?”

After running out of options, Seacrest said, “I just left it there,” with a laugh, before joking to the camera, “Keep this between us!”