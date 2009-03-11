Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson Coming to Broadway

Chandra Wilson will soon be trading her scrubs for something more gritty – a prison guard’s uniform. This summer the Grey s Anatomy star will be joining the cast of the musical Chicago for a four-week stint on Broadway.

The Emmy-nominated actress, who portrays Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s, will take on the role of Matron “Mama” Morton, the bawdy boss of a women’s cell block portrayed by Queen Latifah in the film version of the popular musical. The show’s producers have announced that Wilson will debut on June 5.

