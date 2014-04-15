Greg Vaughan and Touriya Haoud Separate
Vaughan and Haoud married in 2006 and have three sons together.
Greg Vaughan and his wife are splitting after nine years together, the soap opera actor announced on his Instagram.
Vaughan, 40, and Dutch model Touriya Haoud, 36, wed in 2006. They have three sons together, Jathan James, 6½, Cavan Thomas, 4, and Landan Reid, 2.
“As we open our hearts full of love & sadness, 9 years together and 3 beautiful children, we have decided to amicably separate,” Vaughan wrote Monday, adding a photo of the couple cuddling.
“With dear love for each other and our family, as parents first and foremost, we kindly ask our space and privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
Vaughan gained fame as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital. He also appeared in The Young and the Restless and has played Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives since 2012.