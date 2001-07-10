Goran Wins Wimbledon; 007's Backdrop

WON: After five sets, including 16 games in the final one, Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia, 29, emerged victorious against Patrick Rafter of Australia at Wimbledon on Monday, to become the first wild card entrant to take the men’s final title . . . LOCATION SET: 007 star Pierce Brosnan, 49, and fianc e Keely Shaye Smith, 36, will marry on Aug. 4 at St. Mary’s Church in Cong, in western Ireland, reports the Irish Examiner. The setting was used in the classic 1951 John Ford movie “The Quiet Man,” starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. It will be a Roman Catholic ceremony, says the paper . . . DIED: Greenwich Village folk song legend Fred Neil, 64, whose “Everybody’s Talkin'” (sung by Harry Nilsson) helped propel the 1969 movie “Midnight Cowboy” to a best picture Oscar, was found dead on Saturday at his home in Summerland Key, Fla., apparently of natural causes, said a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. “He had a strong, powerful voice,” Bob Dylan once said of Neil, “and a powerful sense of rhythm.” In 1970, Neil, a native Floridian, founded the Dolphin Research Project to halt the trafficking and exploitation of the ocean mammals.