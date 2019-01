The former American Idol favorite roared into the acting world in Dreamgirls, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.”It was like I had blinders on. I had no time to be scared,” Hudson told The Guardian about stepping onto set with no acting experience. “I didn’t really realize how important my character, Effie, was to the film until it finished, somehow. I just wanted to keep up, make sure I did my best.” In 2015, she made her Broadway debut in The Color Purple.