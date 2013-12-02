Go Inside Anne Burrell's New York City Kitchen

Anne Burrell knows what you’re thinking.

“It’s a small New York City kitchen!” says the Food Network star, 44, of her beloved 75-sq.-ft. cooking area. “And I’m not a fan of supersleek. I like clutter. It feels homey and comfortable.”

Despite appearances, “I have everything organized, and I know where everything is,” says Burrell. “It’s well-equipped. Anything I can cook in a restaurant, I can cook in this kitchen. The problem is, because I have so much stuff, there’s not a lot of room for food.”

Nor is there space for her fiancée, chef Koren Grieveson, 42, to pitch in.

“I don’t like anyone else in the kitchen with me. It slows me down,” says Burrell, who has put the brakes on buying new culinary gear for now. “I have to stop collecting stuff. Otherwise it will be a hoarding situation.”

But it’s never too crowded for guests. “If I’m not working, I’ll have dinner parties, says Burrell, whose new cookbook Own Your Kitchen is in stores now.