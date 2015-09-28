Backstage at the Global Citizen Festival with Sophia Bush (and Beyoncé!)
"Headed to the festival. Stacked. Can't wait to see the tens of thousands of people who will be there, not because they purchased tickets but because they TOOK ACTION! Tens of thousands of people who want to see the #GlobalGoals become a reality. Yes! #GlobalCitizenFestival xo SB"
"Beauties. Brains. Inspirations. Every time I see these women, I'm in awe of their presence amp their perspective, which comes from their intellect. How grateful we are to have had the educations we did. Not all girls get the same chance. #62MillionGirls"
"Look who I found backstage! @teddysphotos is basically the best!"
"Oh just watching Katie Holmes drop some knowledge on the crowd before I take the stage to speak. It takes my breath away to see the crowd. More than 60,000 who've shown up today to show the world how committed we are to achieving the #GlobalGoals. Incredible."
"Headed to the Action Hub to help field all of the web traffic we are receiving. You all had #GlobalCitizen trending all day!! And the commitments made at the festival are set to affect the lives of 92 MILLION people. Unreal."
"So @thomasaroberts says I can take the reigns at MSNBC for a bit. My college dreams are coming true! #JournalismMajor #NerdAlert #OnlyAtGlobalCitizen"
"Walked out of the Action Hub and straight into @lavernecox's arms. I love this woman. We talked about how mind-blowing this event is. How it's really something to behold. All of these world leaders, the actions that must be taken in order to attend, the entertainers who donate their time, all to support the cause. Nights like this give us tremendous hope for the future."
"This is my beyond inspiring #SisterFromAnotherMister Babs @consciousco. She's one of the super humans who put on this festival, and manages to make getting @Beyonce, Ban Ki-moon, Malala, @FLOTUS, Coldplay, the Prime Minister of Norway and so many more global powerhouses in one place to make supporting the fulfillment of the #GlobalGoals seem easy. #babealert #GlobalCitizen #FamJam"
"Speaking of @beyonce. I am backstage and am THIS CLOSE to BEYONCé!! #bowdown #WhoRunTheWorldGIRLS"
"Watching these two sing 'Redemption Song' was breathtaking. Eddie Vedder asked his fans, before the festival, to sign up. To 'be part of a movement that encourages leaders of nations with the greatest wealth to apply aid, trade and governance policies in support of nations and communities in the greatest need.' And at the festival he and Bey asked, 'Won't you help to sing, These songs of freedom? 'Cause all I ever had, Redemption songs.' Beautiful."
"What a night. I don't know what to say … I'm just filled with gratitude. And hope. We are not a generation of bystanders. We ARE #GlobalCitizens. Learn more at www.globalgoals.org xo SB"