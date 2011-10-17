The TV host decided to announce her illness to help young women

Giuliana Rancic’s decision to reveal that she is battling breast cancer was an emotional – but necessary – one.

“I have so many young female viewers who watch me and I want to help them,” Rancic says in an interview set to air on E! News Monday night. “I have an amazing platform to really help people so that’s why it was really important for me share this story.”

While Rancic, 37, admits she was a “nervous wreck” about revealing her health news, she hopes her story will help others.

“I think we’ve done such a good job of raising awareness for breast cancer, but then you have to take awareness and turn it into action,” she says. “The action for women is just make that appointment with your doctor, make sure you’re going to your yearly appointment, figure out how to give yourself a self exam.”

The E! News and Style Network host discovered her tumor during a doctor-recommended mammogram while undergoing another round of in-vitro fertilization in an effort to get pregnant. She will undergo surgery this week, followed by six weeks of radiation therapy.