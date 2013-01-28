Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's New Home Has a Moat

Home is where the heart is. Not to mention the moat!

It will soon be moving day for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, whose new $20 million Los Angeles home is finally finished after three years of construction.

That’s apparently how long it takes to build a home of 22,000 square feet, a resort-style swimming pool in the back yard, a castle-like custom play area for the kids, a moat that runs across the front of the house and a bridge over it.

The abode, which sits on an $11 million lot in the Brentwood area of L.A., also includes eight bedrooms, a six-car garage, a wine cellar and a state-of-the-art gym, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos List N.Y.C. Penthouse for $24.5

“We are excited to be using solar power as the main source of electricity in our home,” Bündchen told PEOPLE of the home, which she says will also have eco-friendly water supply and heating and cooling systems. “And we are planting our own herbs, fruits and vegetables, which will be my favorite part of the house.”

Brady, 35, and Bündchen, 32, purchased the property in 2008 before they married in February of 2009.

They have two kids together – Benjamin, 3, and baby Vivian, who was born Dec. 5 – plus Brady’s son from a previous relationship, 5-year-old John.

Better get to baby-proofing that moat!

Splash News Online

• Reporting by CHARLOTTE TRIGGS