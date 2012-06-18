Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Small Baby Bump in Brazil
Arriving at the airport Saturday, the supermodel mommy is starting to show
Advertisement
Credit: AKM-GSI
Touching down in Brazil this weekend, expectant mom Gisele Bündchen made it clear she’ll soon be welcoming some precious cargo of her own.
Arriving at the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro Saturday, the supermodel, 31, was sporting a tiny baby bump.
Following
In 2007, Bündchen – who is now mom to 2½-year-old son Benjamin Rein and stepmom to Jack, 4, with husband Tom Brady, 34 – announced she wanted a big family like that of her parents, who have six children.
“I’d be lying if I said no” to wanting a lot of kids, she said at the time.
Landing in Brazil, Bündchen arrived looking stylish on the (airport) runway in a pair of leggings and a black jacket.