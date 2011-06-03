Image zoom Joe Kohen/Getty

Jaw-dropping looks, a beautiful baby boy, married to Tom Brady is there anything Gisele Bündchen doesn’t have?

Apparently not, according to Forbes magazine. The publication reports that the Brazilian-born, world’s highest-paid supermodel since 2004 is on track to become the first billionaire in her field.

Besides being the face (and other parts) of Versace and Dior, the business-savvy 30-year-old aims to brand herself with her own line of jewelry, “green” cosmetics and lingerie, as well as sandals, says Forbes.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen: How Life Has Changed Becoming a Mom

The publication also lauds her real-estate holdings. Among her properties, it reports: a hotel in the south of Brazil, land in an upper-crust region of Bahia, a villa in Costa Rica and a Brentwood, Calif., estate that she and Brady purchased for $11 million (for the land alone) and will reportedly spend another $20 million to develop.

When the gold dust settles, Forbes speculates, not only will Bündchen be the first billionaire supermodel, but also the first Brazilian female self-made billionaire. To borrow a term from Brady’s game, touchdown.