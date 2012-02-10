10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Ellen DeGeneres points the finger at the Pillsbury Doughboy, plus more from Brad Pitt, Gisele Bündchen and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"If they have a problem with spokespeople, what about the Pillsbury Doughboy? He runs around without any pants on, basically begging for people to poke his belly. What kind of message is that?"
Ellen DeGeneres, making light of the campaign launched by the anti-gay group One Million Moms to have her fired from her new JCPenney gig, on her daytime show

"You know what makes me feel old? When I see girls who are 20-something, or the new crop of actresses, and think, 'Aren't we kind of the same age?'"
– Birthday girl Jennifer Aniston, who turns 43 this Saturday, to InStyle

"My thinking was, 'I'm going to go on [American Idol] because that will give me exposure. I'll be the slightly chubby pretty girl they give a makeover to.'"
Smash star Katharine McPhee, on how she went from singing to acting, to Parade

"Scott loves Duke for a boy, but I vetoed that idea right away. It's a cute name and all, but it's already our dog’s name!!"
– Mom-to-be Molly Sims, nixing husband Scott Stuber's baby name suggestion, on her website

"I just have a small stomach."
– Internet sensation Iona Sapangenberg, whose 32-20-32 Barbie-like figure has earned her the moniker "Human Hourglass," to The Sun

"He's very manly. And if someone squeezes your boobs at a Katy Perry concert – which is what happened to me in Toronto – I did wish Mark was there because he would have sorted it out."
Kate Beckinsale, on her Contraband costar Mark Wahlberg's real-life manliness, to Women's Health UK

"She's still a bad girl. Delightfully so."
Brad Pitt, who adds that Angelina Jolie's darker side is "not for public consumption," on CBS This Morning

"I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated."
Blake Lively, whose BFF Christian Louboutin personally picks out red-soled heels to match her outfits, to Elle

"My husband cannot f–ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
Gisele Bündchen, caught on camera dissing husband Tom Brady's teammates after the Patriots's Super Bowl loss
By Christie Larusso