10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If they have a problem with spokespeople, what about the Pillsbury Doughboy? He runs around without any pants on, basically begging for people to poke his belly. What kind of message is that?"
– Ellen DeGeneres, making light of the campaign launched by the anti-gay group One Million Moms to have her fired from her new JCPenney gig, on her daytime show
"You know what makes me feel old? When I see girls who are 20-something, or the new crop of actresses, and think, 'Aren't we kind of the same age?'"
– Birthday girl Jennifer Aniston, who turns 43 this Saturday, to InStyle
"My thinking was, 'I'm going to go on [American Idol] because that will give me exposure. I'll be the slightly chubby pretty girl they give a makeover to.'"
– Smash star Katharine McPhee, on how she went from singing to acting, to Parade
"Scott loves Duke for a boy, but I vetoed that idea right away. It's a cute name and all, but it's already our dog’s name!!"
– Mom-to-be Molly Sims, nixing husband Scott Stuber's baby name suggestion, on her website
"I just have a small stomach."
– Internet sensation Iona Sapangenberg, whose 32-20-32 Barbie-like figure has earned her the moniker "Human Hourglass," to The Sun
"He's very manly. And if someone squeezes your boobs at a Katy Perry concert – which is what happened to me in Toronto – I did wish Mark was there because he would have sorted it out."
– Kate Beckinsale, on her Contraband costar Mark Wahlberg's real-life manliness, to Women's Health UK
"She's still a bad girl. Delightfully so."
– Brad Pitt, who adds that Angelina Jolie's darker side is "not for public consumption," on CBS This Morning
"I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated."
– Blake Lively, whose BFF Christian Louboutin personally picks out red-soled heels to match her outfits, to Elle
"My husband cannot f–ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
– Gisele Bündchen, caught on camera dissing husband Tom Brady's teammates after the Patriots's Super Bowl loss
