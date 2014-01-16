Gisele Bündchen: I Don't Even Own a Hairbrush

It may be NFL playoff time in the Tom Brady–Gisele Bündchen household, but the stress doesn’t carry over at home.

“He’s very focused,” Bündchen, 33, said of her husband, quarterback for the New England Patriots, in a recent interview. “We are both very supportive of one another in what we do … Of course nobody likes to lose. Those aren’t the best days. He knows he does his best. He works extremely hard.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ and his New England Patriots travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday for the AFC championship.

To stay calm, the Brazilian model says the couple winds down differently.

“At night if my husband is watching TV and watching football, I have my little book and I put something in my ears so I don’t hear it and I put my light [on] and have my book and I’m like, ‘Ohhh.’ He’s feeding his soul and that’s important to him to watch football. I only want to watch if I’m watching him,” she joked.

And win or lose, family comes first. Brady has a 6-year-old son, John, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen and Brady have a son, Benjamin, 4, and a daughter, Vivian, 13 months.

“He’s very loving and it’s a wonderful thing. In our house we are very affectionate,” she said. “I think it’s very important for the boys to know that it’s okay to hug and to kiss and you’re not less than a man.”

Bündchen was recently named a brand ambassador for Pantene hair products. She’s worked with the company in Brazil since 2007.

When she’s not working, Bündchen says she doesn’t have much time to put into her locks and laughs that her go-to style is a “sleek bun.”

She doesn’t even own a hairbrush.

“In my job you have to remember people are brushing my hair every day. You have to remember the last thing I want [on a day off] is a brush in my hair!”

Bündchen says she’s committed to being healthy and treating her body right in order to look and feel her best.