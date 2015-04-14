The actress and artist wants women to be able to discuss the issue freely

Jemima Kirke is a proud mother. But years ago, she ended a pregnancy. Now, the Girls star is telling her story to help empower other women to share their own.

“I’ve always felt that reproductive issues should be something that women especially should be able to talk about freely, especially amongst each other,” she said in a video for the Center for Reproductive Rights’ Draw the Line Campaign. “I still see shame and embarrassment around terminating pregnancies, getting pregnant, so I have always been open about my stories, always shared them, especially with other women.”

In the video, Kirke, now 29, explains why she chose to have an abortion in 2007 while a college student in Rhode Island.

“I wasn’t sure that I wanted to be attached to this person for the rest of my life. My life was just not conducive to raising a happy, healthy child,” she says. “I just didn’t feel it was fair. So I decided to get an abortion.”

Kirke says she didn’t use anesthesia during the procedure to save money.

“I had to empty my checking account, whatever I had in there, and I had to get some from my boyfriend,” she says, adding that she kept the procedure a secret from her mother. “The anesthesia was only, it wasn’t that much more, but when you’re scrounging for however many hundreds of dollars, it is a lot. I just didn’t have it.”

Celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Padma Lakshmi are also involved with the CRR’s campaign, which encourages supporters to sign a petition advocating reproductive health care that will be sent to politicians.

Kirke isn’t just fighting for herself: She hopes to create a better world for her 8-year-old stepdaughter and her 4-year-old daughter, Rafaella. (She also has a 2-year-old son, Memphis.)