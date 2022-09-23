Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Has Bought 'So Many' of the $20 Bra She Calls the 'Softest on the Planet'

Gina Rodriguez is preparing to become a mom!

The former Jane the Virgin star, 38, is expecting her first child with her husband Joe Locicero, 36, and like all new mothers, she's finding new must-have products along the way. PEOPLE caught up with Rodriguez earlier this week to discuss her partnership with Amazon Launchpad, an initiative that supports small businesses — several of which the actress has been using for years, and others she's reaching for now that she's pregnant.

From a ″fantastic″ $10 shea butter to a ″tremendous″ $20 bra, the actress revealed her go-to items at Amazon for pregnancy and beyond — and prices start at just $6.

Everyone spends time hunting for that magical comfy bra they'll actually enjoy wearing, and this is especially true for pregnant women whose breasts are growing along with their bellies. You can call off the search now because Rodriguez revealed her favorite pick — and it's only $20 at Amazon.

"I swear to God it's the softest, most delicious bra on the planet," she said of the Boody Body Bra. "It expands with your boobies and stretches so nicely. It's really tremendous and I've bought so many of them." According to Rodriguez, you might want to snag a few colors of the nine options available in sizes XS–XL.

Buy It! Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra, $19.95; amazon.com

Rodriguez has been adding two soothing products for her baby bump to her Amazon shopping cart on repeat: A nourishing belly oil and a moisturizing shea butter, a formula she calls her "go-to lotion" that she's been using "forever."

"I have stretch marks, I have cellulite," the Someone Great star shared. "That's not something that I'm trying to prevent or avoid, but the expansion of the belly and tightening of the skin kind of hurts and itches, so the Pipette oil and Mother Shea Butter have been helping a lot."

Buy It! Pipette Belly Oil 4-Ounce, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter, $9.99; amazon.com

At six months pregnant, Rodriguez is loving this pair of maternity bike shorts that fit comfortably over her growing stomach. "You're not going to use them for that long," she pointed out. "So you don't want to spend a bunch of money on clothes — at least I don't — and what's so great about these shorts is that they're only $22."

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers join Rodriguez in singing the shorts' praises, too. You can choose between individual or two-packs of different colors and lengths, like this two-pack that's currently on sale for $38, ringing in at just $19 for each pair of shorts.

Buy It! PoshDivah Women's Maternity Yoga Shorts 2-Pack 8-inch, $37.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

One thing that hasn't changed yet? Her appetite. Despite warnings that spicy food makes pregnant women nauseous, Rodriguez says she still eats it "daily," joking that her baby "clearly loves it." Her favorite way to spice things up is with a dash of the Fly by Jing Chili Oil, which she calls "so bomb," claiming that she puts it "on absolutely everything."

Buy It! Fly by Jing Chili Oil 6-Ounce, $18.24; amazon.com

While her baby isn't due for another three months, Rodriguez has already been putting this travel car seat to the test with her seven nieces and nephews, who range from ages three to thirteen, whom she drives around "all the time."

Below, shop more of Gina Rodriguez's must-have Amazon items, including the "only cleanser" she'll wash her face with, the hydrating oil she uses "all over" her body, and the all-natural nipple butter she loves.

Buy It! Burt's Bees Purifying Gel Cleanser, $7.43 with coupon (orig. $12.69); amazon.com

Buy It! Earth Mama Nipple Butter, $12.59; amazon.com

Buy It! Bio-Oil Body Oil, $16; amazon.com

Buy It! WayB Pico Travel Car Seat, $520; amazon.com

