Gigi Hadid Adorably Recounts Turning Joe Jonas Down: 'I Was So Nervous'

Long before G.I. Joe became one of the cutest celebrity couples, Gigi Hadid gave Joe Jonas the cold shoulder.

“We met at the Grammys when I was 13 years old,” Hadid said in a Periscope Q&A on Monday. “And he asked me to a baseball game, and I said, ‘No.'”

The years have made a world of difference for the supermodel, 20, and Jonas Brothers heartthrob, 26.

“It was literally because I was so nervous,” she said in the chat. “I didn’t even know what it meant to hang out with a boy. And also, Grammys are on a Sunday, and I didn’t want to tell him that I had school the next day, so I was just like, ‘No, maybe next time.'”

Hadid didn’t say what the year was, but their interaction may have gone down at the 2010 Grammy Awards. Pictures captured at the event show a 14-year-old Hadid with mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster and stepdad and music producer David Foster. Jonas, then 20, hit the red carpet with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.

“I didn’t have my phone with me, and I don’t think he did either because we were at the Grammys,” Hadid said of their first encounter. “And so he wrote his number on a piece of paper and gave it to my mom.”

She added, “And then we’ve been friends ever since. Until now. We’re more than friends. Obvs.”

As their love story goes, Jonas and Hadid sparked relationship rumors earlier this year. Most recently, the duo had a double date with her sister Bella Hadid and her boyfriend The Weeknd in August.

Jonas has also been focusing on his new band – DNCE released their first single, “Cake By the Ocean,” earlier this month.