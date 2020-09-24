Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Most Swoon-Worthy Social Media Moments
The couple announced on Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl
Longtime Loves
#Zigi forever! After nearly five years of dating on-and-off, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are still one of Hollywood's favorite couples. While the supermodel and former One Direction star have been more private in recent iterations of their relationship, they've left a treasure trove of PDA-packed pictures and heartfelt captions online since first getting together in 2015. We've rounded up the best of them here for a romantic trip down memory lane — might we suggest grabbing a box of tissues before you begin?
Daddy's Little Girl
On Sept. 23, Zayn announced that the pair had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️," the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer wrote. "[T]o try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."
Proud Mama
"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Gigi captioned her first photo of their daughter.
Birthday Bash
Just before announcing that she was expecting, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday at home in April while social distancing with her family and Zayn in Pennsylvania.
Farm Flirtation
After months of relationship rumors, Gigi confirmed in Feb. 2020 that the couple had rekindled their romance with a Valentine's Day tribute to the singer.
“HEY VALENTINE,” Hadid captioned a solo shot of Zayn taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her photography-focused Instagram account, Gi’sposables. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”
Christmas Kisses
Forget the mistletoe — the lovebirds shared a smooch beside a decked-out Christmas tree in this snap Gigi shared in a slideshow of "(oldie) camera roll finds" at the start of quarantine.
Making Memories
What's more romantic than a cuddly, candlelit Polaroid pic?
Family First
Although the pair called it quits in March 2018, they were spotted together again the following month. They then quietly confirmed their renewed romance with a number of photos throughout the rest of the year — like this sweet shot with Zayn's mom, Trisha Malik — before multiple outlets reported they had once again broken things off in January 2019.
Ab-solutely Awesome
We can't be the only ones playing this Boomerang video on a loop. Gigi blessed our feeds with this shirtless clip of Zayn dancing in honor of his 25th birthday in January 2018, and we can't thank her enough for granting our birthday wish.
Golden Glow
"[L]ove this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨," Gigi wrote in another birthday tribute to her beau. "[C]heers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x."
Shacking Up
In December 2017, the "Let Me" singer joined in on the Hadid family holiday tradition of building gingerbread houses together, as documented by Gigi's mom Yolanda.
Sealed with a Kiss
The pair celebrated two years together in November 2017. Zayn opened up a few months ahead of their anniversary about the pair's love life in an interview with the Evening Standard, sharing that they are fairly low-key when they're not in the public eye.
“When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”
Marvel-ous Costumes
The duo got super into their 2017 Halloween couples' costume, going as Marvel heroes Spider-Man and Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat.
No Hair, Don't Care
Zayn's mom Trisha shocked the singer's fans with this Sept. 2017 snap of him with a shaved head, which he explained was the result of over-bleaching his hair. Judging by Gigi's smile, she didn't seem to mind the dramatic transformation!
The Apple Doesn't Fall Far...
Gigi's lookalike mom Yolanda shared this sweet snap of the mother-daughter duo alongside Zayn and his mom Trisha in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in September 2017.
"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating.......," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.
Wrapped in Love
In August 2017, Yolanda shared another cuddly shot of Gigi and Zayn, captioned "❤️Summer Loving," along with the hashtag "#Family."
Shoulder to Shoulder
"Missing mine," Gigi simply captioned this sultry June 2017 shot of the pair together.
Peachy Keen
A gorgeous cake and a kiss from Zayn? That's what birthday wishes are made of! Gigi rang in her 22nd birthday in April 2017 alongside her love.
Lip Service
Gigi shared this romantic black-and-white photo of the loved-up pair on Valentine's Day in 2017.
Balcony Bae
"[H]appy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!!" Gigi captioned this moody black-and-white shot on the singer's 24th birthday in January 2017.
Vacation Vibes
Sweet Smooches
2016 was prime time for Zigi's public displays of affection, whether via Instagram or Gigi's frequent sartorial choices emblazoned with her beau's name.
Sweet Nothings
Could this have been the inspiration for "Pillowtalk"? In May 2016, Gigi shared this snap of the pair seemingly snuggled up in bed, captioning the photo, "missing you."
Purr-fect Pair
Long before baby made three, Gigi's cat Chub was the couple's little one. After the beloved cat's death in 2016, Gigi posted a throwback from happier times of her and Z holding her feline friend.