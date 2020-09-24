On Sept. 23, Zayn announced that the pair had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️," the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer wrote. "[T]o try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."