The couple briefly split earlier this month after seven months of dating

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Back to Their Lovey-Dovey Instagram Ways

For your double-tap consideration: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back to their Instagram PDA.

In the latest lovey-dovey photo, which the model shared on Friday, the couple shared a playful kiss during which Hadid, 21, awkwardly yet adorably flattened Malik’s nose. “Squish ya,” she captioned the selfie.

It’s been a while since Hadid and Malik, 23, have gushed about each other on social media. To be specific, it had been seven weeks since Gigi last posted a photo of her and the former One Direction band member.

During that seven-week hiatus, Zigi briefly split after seven months of dating. However, the breakup in June lasted only a week when they were spotted holding hands during a New York City outing.

