Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Back to Their Lovey-Dovey Instagram Ways
The couple briefly split earlier this month after seven months of dating
For your double-tap consideration: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back to their Instagram PDA.
In the latest lovey-dovey photo, which the model shared on Friday, the couple shared a playful kiss during which Hadid, 21, awkwardly yet adorably flattened Malik’s nose. “Squish ya,” she captioned the selfie.
It’s been a while since Hadid and Malik, 23, have gushed about each other on social media. To be specific, it had been seven weeks since Gigi last posted a photo of her and the former One Direction band member.
During that seven-week hiatus, Zigi briefly split after seven months of dating. However, the breakup in June lasted only a week when they were spotted holding hands during a New York City outing.
RELATED VIDEO: An Alien Told Zayn to Leave One Direction!?
Instagram seems to be the preferred platform for Zigi as they announced their romance with a post in December 2015 and highlighted their relationship frequently before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May.