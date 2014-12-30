Giada De Laurentiis Is Divorcing Todd Thompson

Giada De Laurentiis is ready to go it alone.

The Food Network star, 44, announced via Facebook Monday that she and husband Todd Thompson, a fashion designer whom she married in May of 2003, have split.

“After an amicable separation since July, Todd and I have decided to end our marriage,” she wrote. “Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family’s happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths.”

She continues, “Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything. We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change.”

De Laurentiis and Thompson are parents to Jade Marie, 6½. Following her brother’s death from skin cancer at only 29, the chef – whose maternal grandfather was film producer Dino De Laurentiis – was unsure if she would have children.

“My brother’s passing made me afraid, I think because I was afraid that we could have a child and lose him or her too,” she explained. “But a few years later, I thought, ‘If I never have a child, that might be the saddest thing for me.’ ”

She later told PopSugar that she and Thompson had completed their family, saying, “I have so many babies … the show, Todd and Jade.”

Related: Check Out More with Giada Here