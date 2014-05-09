George Clooney's Fiancée, Amal Alamuddin: 'She's Never Boring,' Says a Pal

She’s gorgeous, intelligent and oh-so-discreet, but there’s another quality that makes Amal Alamuddin‘s pairing with George Cloooney irresistible, says her friend Jean Pigozzi. “They look good together.”

Still, now that the beautiful international lawyer is engaged to the Oscar winner, Pigozzi, an international art collector and streetwear designer, says it was the 36-year-old’s intelligence as much as her beauty that captured the actor’s attention.

“She’s a very smart girl,” says Pigozzi, who first met Alamuddin several years ago via a mutual friend in London. “She’s never boring. She does a lot of interesting cases and has worked in The Hague. She has incredible stories. She doesn’t do cases like, ‘My apartment was flooded,’ or ‘My dog bit your cat.’ ”

At a party Wednesday at Pigozzi’s art-filled Manhattan apartment for his Limoland line of brightly colored shirts, T-shirts and swimwear (Scott Disick is a fan), Pigozzi said, “She found a good match there, because he’s very smart, too. They will be good together. I highly encourage it.”

Besides, he says, “She’s a very smart and serious girl. Very good family.”

Pigozzi, who reached out to offer his congratulations to Alamuddin after their announcement, says she isn’t one to dish on the details. “She is very discreet,” he says.

And to that point, he adds: “I don’t know anything about the wedding. But she is very happy.”

