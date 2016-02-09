VIDEO: George Clooney Wants to Campaign For Channing Tatum's Second Sexiest Man Alive Title: 'It's a Lot of Work,' He Says

George Clooney knows a thing or two about what it takes to be named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. In addition to being a two-time honoree himself, Clooney famously campaigned for his pal Matt Damon to win the title and now has a new target in mind — his Hail, Caesar! co-star Channing Tatum. PEOPLE magazine recently caught up with the two real life friends to find out whether Clooney supports Tatum winning another title or if he’d rather the Magic Mike star remain a one-time honoree.

“Remember, I worked with Matt Damon and got him over the hump,” Clooney reminds PEOPLE and Tatum of his involvement in The Martian star’s 2007 title. “It was hard because he ran a good campaign but I’ll tell you what I’m going to do for you my friend, I’m going to take you under my wing, I’m going to bring ya home and next year I see a two timer coming in.”

“A two timer? I’m in,” says Tatum.

“We’re going to work on it,” Clooney promises. “You have to do a few things, maybe wear a baseball cap sideways, [take your] shirt off, some sort of a dance-type thing, I’ve got some ideas.”

“‘Sort of a dance-type thing?'” Tatum asks with a laugh. “I don’t know if I’m ready for the work that’s going to be involved.”

“It’s a lot of work,” says Clooney.

We’re excited to see how this campaign shakes out. In the meantime, catch the two SMA alums in Hail, Caesar!, now in theaters.