George Clooney to Adopt Brad Pitt's Kids?

Believe it or not, perpetual bachelor George Clooney sees lots of children in his future.

They’re just not his own.

“I’m going to adopt some of Brad Pitt‘s kids. I owe him a few,” he joked at Wednesday’s press conference in London for his new flick Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on Roald Dahl’s book and set to open in the U.S. Nov. 25.

The notorious ladies’ man, 48, mostly recently spotted on the arm of Italian TV presenter Elisabetta Canalis, says he feels like he’s skipped from the dad stage straight to granddad status.

He says this seems especially so considering the fact that in the stop-motion animated Fantastic Mr. Fox he voices the role of the father to the character played by 29-year-old Jason Schwartzman (who recently married clothing designer Brady Cunningham).

“Just having Jason here next to me makes me feel like a father,” he quipped. “He just got married, so I feel like a grandfather. I’m jumping right into it. I will bring lots of kids to the red carpet.”