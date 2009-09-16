George Clooney Prefers Prostate Exams Over Facebook

Don’t expect to “Facebook friend” George Clooney anytime soon – one of the world’s sexiest men would rather undergo an intrusive medical procedure than be your pal on the Internet.

“I would rather have a prostate exam on live television by a guy with very cold hands than have a Facebook page,” Clooney, 48, quipped to reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Surprisingly, you might have better luck with Kirk Douglas, 92. His son, Michael Douglas, 64, boasted about his father’s prowess with social-media networking.

“I think he has the record as the oldest person on MySpace,” Michael Douglas said at the festival Saturday. “I got a note from dad, ‘Dear Michael, I’ve got 800 new friends What should I do?’ But I don’t know how anybody does it! Who’s got time for this?”