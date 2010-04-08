George Clooney Gets Set Visit from Elisabetta Canalis

Just in case George Clooney‘s personal denial of the news he and Elisabetta Canalis split wasn’t convincing enough, here is photographic proof!

During a break in filming his work-in-progress, The Descendents, the couple shared lunch on the Hawaiian set – he in costume and she dressed casually in short-shorts and a T-shirt.

They were first seen together last summer, glamorously survived awards show season and appear to be as cozy as ever, with Canalis holding Clooney close and both of the actors smiling during their meeting.

