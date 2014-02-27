George Clooney Engaged to Amal Alamuddin: 5 Fast Facts About Her

Long Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, George Clooney looks to be settling down at last – a source confirms he is engaged to Amal Alamuddin.

So who is the beautiful, successful London lawyer who has won Clooney’s heart?

Here are five things to know about Amal Alamuddin.

1. She’s a citizen of the world.

Alamuddin, 36, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and studied law at Oxford University and the New York University School of Law, according to a bio posted by NYU. Now based in London, she is fluent in French, Arabic and English.

2. She’s a lawyer and activist.

Alamuddin is an accomplished barrister who specializes in international law, human rights, extradition and criminal law for the Doughty Street Chambers firm in London. In 2011 she began to represent WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in his fight against extradition by Sweden. She also has been appointed to numerous U.N. commissions and is an advisor to former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Syria.

3. She has impressive credentials.

While at NYU, Alamuddin worked as a student law clerk for now-Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was then a judge at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. After graduating from NYU, she joined the litigation department of Sullivan & Cromwell in New York and practiced U.S. and international law there for three years, according to her NYU bio.

4. She’s a hit on social media.

Before deleting her Twitter page, she had nearly 1,800 followers including Ashton Kutcher and Julia Gillard, the former prime minister of Australia.

5. She’s a sex symbol.

Last year, a Tumblr blog that tracks what it calls “barrister hotties” voted her London’s hottest female barrister. Alamuddin landed on top of the list for “achieving the seemingly unattainable ideal of contemporary femininity: she is both breathtakingly beautiful and formidably successful,” the website stated.