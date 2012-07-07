George Clooney & Stacy Keibler Get Food Poisoning in Italy
Talk about trouble in paradise.
While vacationing in Italy, George Clooney and Stacy Keibler got a taste of the not-so bella vita.
“Finally had a bad meal in Italy,” she Tweeted Thursday. “Our whole dinner party got food poisoning #ohwell at least I’m still in Italy.”
According to TMZ.com, the couple, who began dating last summer, dined with some pals at restaurant Wednesday in Cernobbio, Italy, before falling ill, although a manager said it wasn’t from the food his restaurant served.
Otherwise it appears to be smooth sailing (literally!) for Clooney, 51, and Keibler, 31, who have been clocking in plenty of time at Clooney’s Lake Como home since they touched down in Italy last month.
Highlights of their romantic getaway so far: boat rides, a motorcycle excursion and a spa day for Clooney’s other favorite companion, rescue dog Einstein.
Following their bout of food poisoning, Clooney and Keibler are feeling fine, a source told TMZ.